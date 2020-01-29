Blais to return to Blues’ lineup in Calgary; Sundqvist out with lower-body injury

As one St. Louis Blues player returns a lengthy absence on Tuesday night, another will be out of the lineup due to injury.

The team announced prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Calgary Flames that forward Sammy Blais will return from a 28-game absence due to wrist surgery. He’ll take the place of fellow forward Oskar Sundqvist, who will sit with a lower-body injury, on the fourth line.

Blais, who is in his third NHL season, has five goals and three assists over 20 games, the last of which came on Nov. 19. Sundqvist, who missed six games with a lower-body injury earlier this season, has 11 goals and nine assists over 44 games.