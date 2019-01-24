Blais and MacEachern head to San Antonio for NHL All-Star break

In an attempt to keep some of the younger guys fresh over the week-long NHL All-Star Break, the Blues have sent down forwards Sammy Blais and Mackenzie MacEachern to the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

Blais, 22, has dressed in 19 games for the Rampage this season, recording 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 41 penalty minutes. The 6’2, 205-pound forward has also appeared in 24 games for the Blues, collecting three points (two goals, one assist) and six penalty minutes. The Montmagny, Quebec, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2014 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft.

MacEachern, 24, has appeared in 31 games with the Rampage this season, posting 15 points (nine goals, six assists) and 16 penalty minutes. The 6’3, 205-pound forward has also dressed in six games with the Blues, tallying two points (one goal, one assist) and two penalty minutes. The Troy, Michigan, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 67th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.