Sam Holbrook, ump in ’12 Cards-Braves infield fly flap, heads NLDS crew

NEW YORK — The umpire who was at the center of an infield fly dispute during the 2012 National League wild-card game between Atlanta and St. Louis will be the crew chief when the Braves and Cardinals meet this week in the Division Series.

Major League Baseball announced the crew assignments Monday for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Sam Holbrook will head the six-man crew and be at second base when the Cardinals and Braves open the best-of-five NL Division Series at Atlanta on Thursday.

Seven years ago, Holbrook was the left field umpire at Turner Field when a popup by Andrelton Simmons in the eighth inning caused a commotion. With runners on first and second and one out, Holbrook called the infield fly rule — Cardinals shortstop Pete Kozma drifted back and called for the ball, but veered off at the last second and it dropped in front of left fielder Matt Holliday.

Braves fans littered the field with debris and the game was delayed for 19 minutes. Atlanta didn’t score in the inning and lost 6-3 in what turned out to be Chipper Jones’ last game.

The Braves filed a protest, which MLB executive Joe Torre immediately denied.

Holbrook’s crew for the NLDS, which begins at SunTrust Park, includes Tom Hallion, Jim Wolf, Ed Hickox, Pat Hoberg and Alan Porter.

The playoffs start Tuesday night when Milwaukee visits Washington in the NL wild-card game. Jeff Nelson will be the crew chief, with Mike Everitt behind the plate, working with Kerwin Danley, Cory Blaser, David Rackley and Carlos Torres.

Bill Miller will be the crew chief for the AL wild-card game Wednesday night when Tampa Bay visits Oakland. Chad Fairchild will call balls and strikes, and be joined by Fieldin Culbreth, Chris Guccione, Lance Barrett and Adam Hamari.

Ted Barrett will chief the NLDS when the wild-card winner plays at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Will Little will work the plate in Game 1, with Alfonso Marquez, Doug Eddings, Tripp Gibson and Jordan Baker also on the crew.

Gary Cederstrom heads the crew for the ALDS between Minnesota and New York starting at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Manny Gonzalez has the plate for the opener, joined by Eric Cooper, Lance Barksdale, Todd Tichenor and Adrian Johnson.

Mark Wegner leads the crew for the ALDS between the wild-card game winner and Houston beginning Friday. John Tumpane works the plate in Game 1 and Jerry Meals, Bruce Dreckman, James Hoye and D.J. Reyburn join him.

Dan Iassogna and Laz Diaz are the replay officials for the wild-card games. Ron Kulpa, Gabe Morales, Paul Nauert and Brian O’Nora handle replay in the Division Series.