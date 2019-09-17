Blues shut down the Stars, win 2-0 in preseason opener

Klim Kostin and Robert Bortuzzo scored 5:29 apart in the second period to give the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues a 2-0 win over the Stars.

Starter Ville Husso (13 saves) and Adam Wilcox (eight saves) combined for the shutout.

Ben Bishop started for Dallas and made 16 saves on 17 shots in his half of the game, and Anton Khudobin stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced.