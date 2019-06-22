Blues select five players on second day of NHL draft
The St. Louis Blues drafted three forwards and two goaltenders on the final day of the 2019 NHL Draft.
While the first-round of the NHL Draft kicked off Friday night, the Blues did not have a pick in the opening round this year. The pick went to the Buffalo Sabres as part of a trade that brought Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues last summer.
The Blues made the following selections on Saturday:
2nd rd, No. 62: C Nikita Alexandrov, Charlottetown (QMJHL)
3rd rd, No. 93 Blues: G Colten Ellis, Rimouski (QMJHL)
5th rd, No. 155 Blues: C Keean Washkurak, Mississauga (OHL)
7th rd, No. 208 Blues (from Maple Leafs): G Vadim Zherenko, Dynamo Moscow 2 (Russia)
7th rd, No. 217 Blues: LW Jeremy Michel, Val-D’or (QMJHL)
Alexandrov, 18, spent the last two seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Charlottetown Islanders. The 6’0, 183-pound forward is a native of Burgwedel, Germany.
Ellis, 18, spent the last two seasons with the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic. The 6’1, 188-pound goaltender is a native of Whycocomagh, Nova Scotia.
Washkurak, 17, has spent the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads. The 5’10, 184-pound forward is a native of Waterloo, Ontario.
Zherenko, 18, played in 19 games with MHK Dynamo Moskva last season. The 6’2, 170-pound goaltender is a Russia native.
Michel, 18, has spent the last two seasons with the QMJHL’s Val d’Or Foreurs. In 2018-19, the 6’0, 165-pound forward is a native of Levis, Quebec.