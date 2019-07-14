Blues secure Stanley Cup netminder, Binnington agrees to two-year deal

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have secured their Stanley Cup champion goaltender with a new deal.

Jordan Binnington has agreed to a two-year contract with the Blues, which carries an annual average value of $4.4 million.

As a restricted free agent, Binnington avoided arbitration by agreeing to a new deal on Saturday.

Binnington became the first goaltender in the Blues history to win a Stanley Cup championship-clinching game for the franchise. He went 16-10 with a 2.46 goals-against average, a .914 save-percentage and one shutout in the 2019 NHL Playoffs.

In his rookie season, Binnington went 24-5-1 in the regular season with a 1.89 goals-against average, a .927 save-percentage and five shutouts. He posted a 25-save shutout in his first career start on Jan. 7 in Philadelphia, a 3-0 Blues’ victory.