Blues assign Kostin, 11 others to San Antonio ahead of Wednesday’s home opener

ST. LOUIS — With the opening night set for Wednesday, the St. Louis Blues have assigned Klim Kostin and 11 others to its American Hockey League affiliate San Antonio Rampage.

Kostin co-led the Blues with six points, including three goals and three assists, in four preseason games.

The Blues assigned seven forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders to San Antonio.

In addition to Kostin, forwards Tanner Kaspick, Jordan Nolan, Ryan Olsen, Austin Poganski, Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker, defensemen Andreas Borgman, Niko Mikkola and Mitch Reinke and goaltenders Ville Husso and Adam Wilcox werre all assigned to San Antonio.

Forward Jordan Kyrou was also designated to an injured non-roster spot.

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will take on the Washington Capitals on opening night at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2.