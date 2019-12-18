Hargrove stars in first significant action, leading Billikens to 82-69 win over Maryville

ST. LOUIS — Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 27 points as Saint Louis beat Division II Maryville (MO) 82-69 on Tuesday night. Javonte Perkins added 22 points for the Billikens.

Hargrove, a freshman from nearby East St. Louis, Ill., saw the first significant action of his collegiate career, playing 28 minutes and vastly exceeding his previous season high of nine, which came at the end of a blowout loss to Seton Hall on November 17.

Jordan Goodwin posted his sixth straight double-double, collecting 18 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and six steals for Saint Louis (9-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Yuri Collins added seven assists.

Parker Long had 18 points for the Saints, while Jalen Gant scored 12 and Dezmond McDaniel added 11.

Saint Louis takes on Kansas State on Saturday.