SLU opens men’s basketball season Tuesday on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

The men’s basketball season opener between Southeast Missouri State and Saint Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 6, will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest Plus due to overlap with St. Louis Blues hockey on FOX Sports Midwest.

Below are channel numbers for FOX Sports Midwest Plus for local video providers. The game will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

FOX Sports Midwest Plus channel numbers for local video providers

Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. CT: Southeast Missouri State at Saint Louis

AT&T U-verse SD 747 / HD 1747

Cable America – Maryland Heights SD 12 or 22

Cass – Virginia, Ill. SD 8 / HD 197

Charter – St. Louis SD 75 and 213 / HD 826

Comcast Xfinity – Illinois SD 524 / HD 520 or 1256

Consolidated 181

DirecTV SD 671-1 / HD 671-1

Dish SD 443 or 412-31 / HD 443 or 412-31

Fidelity – Sullivan SD 72 / HD 472

Grafton Technologies SD 78 / HD 790

Highland Communications SD 51 / HD 551

HomeTel – Madison 1196

HTC Communications – Monroe, Ill. SD 77 / HD 1077

Madison Communications SD 26

New Wave – Illinois SD 80 / HD 208

US Sonet – Salem, Ill. SD 97 / HD 97

Find additional listings at FOXSportsMidwest.com.

FOX Sports Midwest Plus is a channel used by FOX Sports Midwest to simultaneously show multiple events on two channels. FOX Sports Midwest Plus is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports Midwest. Some providers carry FOX Sports Midwest Plus as a 24-hour full-time channel. Others choose to offer selected FOX Sports Midwest Plus programming and designate a channel to show the events.

Fans with questions can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSMidwest.