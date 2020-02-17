SLU-UMass airs Tuesday on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

The Saint Louis University men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 17, will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest Plus due to overlap with St. Louis Blues hockey on FOX Sports Midwest.

The Billikens visit Massachusetts at 6 p.m. CT.

Below are channel numbers for FOX Sports Midwest Plus for local video providers. The game will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOX Sports GO.com (https://a.fsgo.com/enHnXGGkT3).

FOX Sports Midwest Plus channel numbers for local video providers

Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. CT: Saint Louis at Massachusetts

AT&T U-verse SD 747 / HD 1747

Cable America – Maryland Heights 22

Comcast Xfinity – Illinois SD 524 / HD 520 or 1256

Consolidated 181

DirecTV 671-1

Fidelity – Sullivan SD 72 / HD 472

Grafton Technologies SD 78 / HD 789

Highland Communications SD 51 / HD 551

HomeTel – Madison 1196

HTC Communications – Monroe, Ill. SD 77 / HD 1077

Madison Communications 26

New Wave – Illinois SD 80 / HD 208

Spectrum (Charter) – St. Louis SD 75 and 213 / HD 826

Subscribers of Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV: Check program guide.

Find additional listings at FOXSportsMidwest.com.

FOX Sports Midwest Plus is a channel used by FOX Sports Midwest to simultaneously show multiple events on two channels. FOX Sports Midwest Plus is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports Midwest. Some providers carry FOX Sports Midwest Plus as a 24-hour full-time channel. Others choose to offer selected FOX Sports Midwest Plus programming and designate a channel to show the events.

Fans with questions can email Midwest@foxsports.net or Tweet @FSMidwest.