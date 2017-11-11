SLU defeats Seattle 62-46 in season opener

ST. LOUIS — Aaron Hines scored 18 points, Javon Bess added 17 and Saint Louis downed Seattle 62-46 on Friday night in a 2K Classic contest that served as the season opener for both teams.

The Billikens used a 9-0 run, capped by five-straight points from Davell Roby, for an early lead. Jordan Hill made a pair of free throws to pull Seattle within 19-16. Saint Louis answered with an 8-0 run, Hill countered with his own 7-0 run, and the Billikens took a 34-27 lead into halftime.

Travis Ford on #Billikens freshman Jordan Goodwin: “He’s a competitor. He does a lot of things on the court besides just score.” pic.twitter.com/o2yT9clhMw — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 11, 2017

Seattle struggled to shoot to start the second half and went 1 for 9 from the floor, and the Billikens opened a 44-29 advantage with 13:37 remaining. Saint Louis made just two more field goals than Seattle (19-17) but was 19 for 27 from the free-throw line to the Redhawks’ six attempts.

Hill, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, had 20 points for Seattle.