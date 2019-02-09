Billikens blown out by Saint Joseph’s 91-61, fall to 15-9

PHILADELPHIA — Charlie Brown had 28 points as Saint Joseph’s rolled past Saint Louis 91-61 on Friday night. Jared Bynum added 20 points for the Hawks.

Brown shot 10 for 13 from the floor.

Chris Clover had 15 points for Saint Joseph’s (11-13, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lorenzo Edwards added 11 points.

Saint Louis put up 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tramaine Isabell Jr. had 17 points for the Billikens (15-9, 6-5). Javon Bess added 12 points.

The Hawks leveled the season series against the Billikens with the win. Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph’s 68-57 on Jan. 18.

Saint Joseph’s takes on Saint Bonaventure at home on Tuesday. Saint Louis takes on George Washington on the road Wednesday.