Billikens beat Fordham 55-39, Goodwin notches yet another double-double

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.

Goodwin sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor in picking up his ninth double-double of the season for the Billikens (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tay Weaver had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while fellow reserve Javonte Perkins scored 10 for Saint Louis (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins had six assists before fouling out.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in this game.

Jalen Cobb hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 to lead the Rams (7-12, 1-6).

Fordham shot just 31% from the floor, 22% from distance (5 of 23), and made just 4 of 13 free throws (31%). Saint Louis shot 44% overall but made only 4 of 18 from distance (22%). The Billikens hit 11 of 17 free throws (65%).