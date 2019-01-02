O’Reilly to represent Blues at 2019 NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS — The Blues hoped they would be getting All-Star caliber talent when they acquired Ryan O’Reilly from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason. That belief became a reality on Wednesday when the NHL announced 2019 All-Star Game rosters with O’Reilly representing the Blues in San Jose for the Central Division.

“To get to go to the All-Star Game is obviously something special,” O’Reilly told StLouisBlues.com. “I look forward to it, it’s always a good time.”

O’Reilly has 15 goals and 20 assists in 37 games this season.

It’s O’Reilly’s second All-Star selection, his first coming in 2016.

Starting Thursday, fans will also have the chance to vote Blues teammate Vladimir Tarsenko into the All-Star Game as one of the Last Men In.