O’Reilly scores late in Blues’ 2-1 loss to Stars

ST. LOUIS – Jason Dickinson and John Klingberg scored to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the defending champion Blues.

Dickinson got the Stars on the scoreboard at 7:56 in the first, and Klingberg’s power-play goal with 3:24 left in the second made it 2-0.

Ryan O’Reilly cut the Blues’ deficit in half with a tip-in with 4:43 left in the third.

Sammy Blais had an assist for the Blues and tallied a team-high five hits.

Landon Bow started in goal for Dallas and stoped all 15 shots he faced in the first two periods. Jake Oettinger had 13 saves in the third.

Jake Allen had 16 saves for St. Louis.