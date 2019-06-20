Ryan O’Reilly awarded Selke Trophy for best defensive forward

Ryan O’Reilly of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues has won his first Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

O’Reilly beat out Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, a four-time Selke winner and a finalist for the eighth consecutive year, and Vegas’ Mark Stone.

O’Reilly was the Blues’ top scorer with 77 points, including 28 goals in his first season in St. Louis. He also compiled a plus-22 rating and finished fourth in the NHL with 94 takeaways while winning an NHL-best 1,086 faceoffs during the Blues’ remarkable season.