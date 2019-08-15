Report: MLS to award expansion team to St. Louis

St. Louis will be awarded a Major League Soccer expansion team, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday.

Both MLS and the St. Louis ownership group declined comment, but multiple sources told the newspaper that the awarding of the franchise will be announced formally Tuesday.

The ownership group, led by Carolyn Kindle Betz of Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology, has indicated that it will pay the league’s $200 million expansion fee and provide most of the financing for a $250 million stadium to be built just west of Union Station in downtown St. Louis.

The team is expected to begin play in 2022.