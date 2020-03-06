Register now for the Cardinals 5K on Saturday, April 11

Line up for the 2020 Cardinals 5K on Saturday, April 11. The 5K course will wind through downtown St. Louis and along the riverfront before finishing at Busch Stadium. After crossing the finish line, head inside the stadium for a “victory” lap around the warning track!

All Cardinals 5K participants will receive a premium half-zip long-sleeve run shirt and an official Cardinals 5K finisher medallion.

Register at cardinals.com/5k.