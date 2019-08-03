Goldschmidt takes home National League Player of July honors

St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was recognized as the National League’s Player of the month for July.

Goldschmidt collected a .308 batting average, 11 home runs and 27 RBI over the month of July. It’s the second time Goldschmidt was recognized NL Player of the Month, adding to honors from June 2018.

In the American League, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was named the American League Player of the Month.

Major League Baseball also recognized Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Yordan Alvarez as American League pitchers and rookie of the month. Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals and Keston Hiura of the Milwaukee Brewers were named pitchers and rookies of the month in the National League.