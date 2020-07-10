DeJong shines in Cardinals’ first intrasquad game of summer camp

Paul DeJong had a single, a homer and four RBIs in the Cardinals' first intrasquad game of summer camp on Thursday night.
ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong stole the show as the Cardinals held their first intrasquad game since returning from the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday evening.

While some major league clubs have utilized a mix of veterans and top prospects during their early intrasquad games, the Cards went heavy on established major leaguers during Thursday night’s matchup at Busch Stadium, with nearly every position player expected to make the Opening Day roster participating. The two notable exceptions were catcher Matt Wieters and infielder/outfielder Brad Miller, who were held out despite being healthy.

DeJong went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, homering for the only extra-base hit of the four-inning game.

He got things started for the home squad with a two-run single off Dakota Hudson in the first:

Then in the fourth inning, DeJong hit a 372-foot two-run homer off reliever Andrew Miller:

Hudson and Jack Flaherty were the starting pitchers, throwing three innings each. Hudson allowed two runs — both on DeJong’s first-inning single — on three hits and a walk, while Flaherty allowed one run on two hits and two walks. The road team’s lone run came courtesy of a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Tommy Edman.

Daniel Ponce de Leon followed Flaherty with a scoreless inning of relief, recording a strikeout while allowing a hit and a walk. Miller struck out one while allowing three hits, including DeJong’s two-run blast, in the fourth.

Reigning Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong impressed again with his defense:

The Cardinals plan to conduct intrasquad games again on Saturday and Sunday, with Carlos Martínez expected to make a start: