Sundqvist to return to Blues lineup tonight against Vegas

The St. Louis Blues, who have been beset by injuries for much of the season, get one player back Thursday night.

Oskar Sundqvist, who missed the last six games with a lower-body injury, will be in the lineup when the Blues host the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday.

In a corresponding move, forward Nathan Walker was assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio. Walker had a goal and an assist in five games during his call-up. The 25-year-old has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games with the Rampage this season.

Sundqvist was injured Nov. 27 in Tampa Bay when colliding with Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn, brother of Blues forward Brayden Schenn. The 25-year-old forward already had scored two goals in the game, which the Blues won 4-3.

Sundqvist has eight goals and four assists in 26 games this season.

Veteran forward Alexander Steen is believed to be nearing a return from a high ankle sprain.