Oklahoma hires Odom (Brian, not Barry) away from Mizzou

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma has hired Brian Odom away from Missouri as inside linebackers coach. The Sooners also hired Roy Manning as cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the moves Tuesday.

Odom, whose brother Barry is Mizzou’s head coach, spent the last two seasons as the Tigers’ outside linebackers coach. Odom, an Oklahoma native and member of the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team, was defensive quality control assistant from 2015-16 at Washington State, where he coached with Manning and new Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Manning was UCLA‘s outside linebackers and special teams coach in 2018, when Oklahoma beat the Bruins 49-21. He was linebackers coach under Grinch when Grinch was defensive coordinator at Washington State from 2015-17.