No Wacha: Cardinals’ NLCS roster is unchanged from NLDS

Meet the new roster. Same as the old roster.

The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their NL Championship Series roster Friday, hours before Game 1, and it’s exactly the same as their NL Division Series roster.

Which means pitcher Michael Wacha isn’t on it.

There had been speculation that Wacha, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, would be included on the NLCS roster. But he will sit out the NLCS matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Miles Mikolas will start for St. Louis in the opener Friday night at Busch Stadium. Aníbal Sánchez will be on the hill for the Nats.

