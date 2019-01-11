No arbitration: Cardinals reach one-year deals with Wacha, Ozuna, Leone

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and three players — pitchers Michael Wacha and Dominic Leone and left fielder Marcell Ozuna — avoided salary arbitration Friday by reaching agreement on one-year contracts. Wacha, 27, was 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 starts last season, which ended for the right-hander when he suffered a left oblique injury June 20. Ozuna, 28, battled a shoulder injury in his first season with the Cardinals yet batted .280 with 23 home runs and a team-leading 88 RBIs. Leone, 27, also dealt with injury in 2018, missing nearly 100 games while on the disabled list from May 6 to August 25 with a right upper arm nerve irritation. The right-hander went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and five holds last season while pitching in 29 games.