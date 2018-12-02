Mizzou draws Oklahoma State in Liberty Bowl

No. 24 Missouri (8-4, Southeastern Conference, No. 23 College Football Playoff) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6, Big 12), Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET.

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Missouri: QB Drew Lock, 252 of 399 for 3,125 yards with 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Oklahoma State: WR Tylan Wallace, 79 catches for 1,408 yards and 11 touchdowns

NOTABLE

Missouri: The Tigers won their last four regular-season games. This game will represent a bit of a homecoming for Missouri coach Barry Odom, who was defensive coordinator at Memphis from 2012-14.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, but they also have victories over three teams currently in the Top 25: No. 14 Texas (No. 15 CFP), No. 15 West Virginia (No. 16 CFP) and No. 23 Boise State (No. 25 CFP).

LAST TIME

Missouri beat Oklahoma State 41-31 in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 3, 2014. The two former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals have met 52 times, with Missouri holding a 29-23 edge.

BOWL HISTORY

Missouri: Third Liberty Bowl and 33rd overall bowl appearance. Missouri beat LSU in the 1978 Liberty Bowl and lost to Purdue in the 1980 Liberty Bowl.

Oklahoma State: First Liberty Bowl and 29th overall bowl appearance. This marks the 13th straight season the Cowboys have played in a bowl game.