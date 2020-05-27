NHL teams expected to have 28-player rosters, unlimited goalies

The NHL has advised its teams to prepare for a roster of 28 players and an unlimited number of goaltenders for training camp and the playoffs if it can return this summer.

Several general managers said Wednesday they were told that would be the anticipated roster limit. Each team is limited to 50 personnel of any kind in one of the two cities that would host games.

The league says training camp isn’t expected to begin before early July. If the NHL goes ahead with its 24-team playoff format, games could begin in late July or early August.