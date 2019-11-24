NHL suspends Bortuzzo for four games for cross-check against Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for a cross-check on Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson.

The play happened in the first period of the Blues’ 4-2 loss to the Predators in St. Louis on Saturday night. Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body.

Considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Bortuzzo will forfeit $67,073.

Arvidsson was cross-checked at 6:08 of the first period and Bortuzzo received a 2-minute penalty. Arvidsson had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.

Nashville hosts St. Louis on Monday night.