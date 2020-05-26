NHL’s return-to-play plan involves daily COVID-19 testing for all players

If the NHL resumes its season, players will be tested for COVID-19 daily.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly says players will be tested each evening once they arrive in the city they’ll play games in. commissioner Gary Bettman estimated the league could do 25,000-30,000 tests while finishing its season.

Bettman says medical experts have advised the league that by this summer there should be enough tests to make 25,000-30,000 not a large chunk of those available to the general public. Bettman said it will be expensive to test that much.

Daly said teams should be able to test players prior to the start of training camps, which won’t happen before July 1.

NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said testing is one item players will not compromise on.