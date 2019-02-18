NHL honors Tarasenko as its second star of the week

Last week it was Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. This week it’s forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

A week after the NHL honored Binnington as its first star of the week, Tarasenko was named its second star.

Tarasenko, 27, is riding a career-best 11-game point streak after a week in which he tallied 10 points (four goals, six assists), which tied for the best in the league, and produced a +7 rating. He produced multiple points in all four games — which, of course, were all victories by the Blues, who have won 10 in a row.

The 27-year-old forward had three assists Feb. 12 against the Devils, two goals Feb. 14 against the Coyotes, a goal and an assist Feb. 16 against the Avalanche and a goal and two assists Feb. 17 against the Wild.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby were named first and third star, respectively.