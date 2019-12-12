New York Mets working to finalize one-year deal with Michael Wacha

SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets and right-hander Michael Wacha are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was not yet complete.

The Mets have been in the market for a fifth starter to slot behind Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. Wacha comes with upside but also a checkered health history.

The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since.

He had a 4.76 ERA over 126 2/3 innings this year, making 24 of his 29 appearances as a starter. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain in September and did not pitch for St. Louis in the postseason.

The Mets have asked Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to train this offseason as if they will be starting pitchers, and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday that plan hasn’t changed. Lugo and Gsellman pitched out of the bullpen last year but have starting experience. The hope is to have them stretched out as rotation depth for spring training, then move them to relief if there are five healthy starters ahead of them on the depth chart.

Wacha is represented by CAA, the same agency where Van Wagenen was an agent before being hired as the Mets general manager last offseason.

“He’s got championship makeup,” Van Wagenen said of Wacha.