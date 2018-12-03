Nelly makes personal plea to Bryce Harper to sign with Cardinals

There aren’t many St. Louis Cardinals fans who can make a personal plea to Bryce Harper to wear the Birds on the Bat. Nelly can.

And did.

Harper, a free-agent outfielder and Las Vegas native, was in Sin City on Saturday night for a concert featuring Florida Georgia Line and Nelly, a St. Louisan and outspoken Cardinals fan. They met after the show.

Nelly took the opportunity to pitch Harper on the Cardinals — and to provide whatever negotiating support might be needed by the team. The rapper made the Cards’ brass aware of his legwork via Instagram.