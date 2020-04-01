NCAA extends recruiting dead period for Division I and II sports to May 31

The recruiting dead period has been extended in all NCAA Division I and II sports through May 31.

Recruiting was shut down March 13, not long after the cancellation of all winter and spring sports because of the new coronavirus outbreak. The original suspension was through April 15.

The latest decision by the Division I Council Coordinator Committee essentially wipes out spring recruiting for this academic year. A dead period prohibits in-person visits by recruits and coaches, but electronic communication is still permissible.