Mizzou unveils statue of ex-basketball coach Norm Stewart

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart has been immortalized outside the arena where the Tigers play.

Stewart unveiled a statue of himself Friday, hours before Missouri was scheduled to open its basketball season against Iowa State.

The man who coached basketball at Missouri for 32 seasons, finishing with a 634-333 record, pulled a black curtain off the statue in front of a crowd of admirers. Those attending the ceremony included more than 20 former players, including Jon Sundvold and Doug Smith.

The statue was sculpted by Harry Webber, who says Stewart’s only request was that he leave some hair on the head.

Stewart is the only person in Missouri history to be inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame as both a coach and student-athlete.