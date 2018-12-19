Mizzou’s National Signing Day isn’t flashy but that’s quite all right

By SEC standards, the No. 23 Missouri Tigers‘ latest round of recruits again did not top many charts on National Signing Day. But for coach Barry Odom, that is absolutely no worry. The Tigers got what they came for.

Missouri’s 2019 recruiting class was led by four-star safety Jalani Williams of Parkway North in St. Louis. Williams is ranked as the 288th recruit overall, 24th at his position and fourth in the state, according to 24/7 Sports.

The Tigers also got a commitment from talented quarterback Connor Bazelak of Kettering, Ohio.

Bazelak will join what has quickly become a crowded quarterbacking corps for Missouri. Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, in his final season of eligibility, is expected to take over as the Tigers’ starting QB next year. TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who must sit out the 2019 season per NCAA transfer rules, is potentially in line to start the two seasons after that. They also added wide receiver Jonathan Nance Jr., an Arkansas transfer.

According to Rivals.com, Missouri’s 2019 recruiting class ranked 31st overall and 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC. The Tigers haven’t ranked higher than 12th in the conference since 2012 but have long managed to get the most out of their talent, finishing 8-4 this season with a trip to the Liberty Bowl awaiting.

Missouri ended the day with 22 recruits overall.