Mizzou, K-State to resume football rivalry for two seasons

Though Missouri-Kansas rated far higher on the rivalry scale than Missouri-Kansas State, the Tigers and Wildcats did play each other for years as conference opponents — until Mizzou skedaddled for the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

A decade later, they’ll play again in football. The schools announced Thursday a home-and-home series in the 2022 and 2023 season.

A rivalry resumes.

“Mizzou-K-State renews a great natural rivalry between two schools that are less than 250 miles apart,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk said in a team press release. “We are excited about the opportunity to resume this longtime series.”

The 2022 game will be in Manhattan on Sept. 10. A year later the teams will play in Columbia on Sept. 16.

Mizzou and K-State first played each other in football in 1909, with clashes to follow. They were co-members of the Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 conferences. Missouri holds a 60-32-5 advantage in the series.