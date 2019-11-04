Mizzou’s Tilmon named to preseason All-SEC second team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. is a member of the preseason All-Southeastern Conference second team.

First- and second-team selections by the league’s coaches were announced Monday.

Tilmon, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound forward, averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. He also had a team-leading 25 blocks and shot 54.5 percent from the field, the highest field goal percentage of any SEC returnee.

Florida was the only program to have two first-team selections — teammates Kerry Blackshear and Andrew Nembhard. Other first-team picks were Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, LSU‘s Skylar Mays, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson.

The second team includes Tilmon, Arkansas‘ Isaiah Joe, Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery, LSU’s Javonte Smart, Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler, Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden and Lamonte’ Turner, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith.