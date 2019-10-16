Mizzou’s Tilmon: Film study should help him avoid foul trouble

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon says extra film study has helped him as he tries to reduce the foul trouble that has hindered him throughout the first two years of his college career.

Tilmon says he’s been focused on doing all the fundamental tasks necessary to avoid fouls and stay on the floor longer. The 6-foot-10 forward has fouled out 10 times in each of the last two seasons.

When he’s on the floor, Tilmon has been a difference maker. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

Missouri needs a big season from Tilmon as it attempts to outperform preseason expectations. Tilmon said he got a smile on his face when he saw the SEC media picked Missouri to finish 13th out of 14 teams in the league because “it adds fuel to the fire.”