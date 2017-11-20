Mizzou-Illinois football rivalry to resume in 2026 for four years

A resumption of the Missouri-Illinois football rivalry from 2026-29 will be a four-game, home-and-home affair, as opposed to the neutral-site series that was played in St. Louis in 2002-03 and 2007-10, the schools announced Monday.

The first game in the series — in 1896 — also was played in St. Louis, as was the 1969 game. The other 16 games in the series, which Mizzou leads 17-7, were played in either Columbia or Champaign.

The sites and dates for the four games in the upcoming series:

Season Date Location 2026 Sept. 26 Champaign, Ill. 2027 Sept. 18 Columbia, Mo. 2028 Sept. 16 Champaign, Ill. 2029 Sept. 15 Columbia, Mo.

“This is another opportunity to renew a great football rivalry that we believe Tiger fans everywhere will be excited about,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk said in a school press release.

Last week, Mizzou and Kansas State announced a two-year, home-and-home series in 2022-23.

The Tigers have won six straight games in the Illinois series and seven of the last eight. The most recent matchup was a 23-13 Mizzou win in 2010 in St. Louis.

Mizzou also announced Monday that it has completed its 2020 football schedule with the addition of a Nov. 21 home game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.