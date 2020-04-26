Mizzou TE Okwuegbunam drafted by Broncos, reunites with Drew Lock

John Elway waited four years for just this sort of weekend where could actually build around a quarterback instead of sleuthing for one.

After declaring Drew Lock his starting QB this spring, Elway used his cache of 10 picks in the NFL draft to score both targets and shields for his second-year passer.

Moreover, the Broncos GM injected some serious speed into an offense that averaged a piddling 17.6 points last season — and only 15.9 before Lock’s five-game audition during which Denver averaged 21.4 points.

“We had to get some speed and we had to get some talent on that offensive side and some explosiveness,” Elway said Saturday after adding fleet tight end Albert Okwuegunam, a teammate of Lock’s at Missouri, and light-footed Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland to the mix.

Elway not only built the Broncos’ draft class with Lock in mind but he did it with Lock on the phone at one point.

“The first phone call Vic and I made today was to Drew to find out about Albert and see what he thought about him because he had a much better junior year when Drew was there than he had last year,” Elway said.

Lock had high praise for Okwuegunam, especially his speed.

“When Drew gave him the seal of approval we were glad he was our target in the fourth round,” Elway said. “Plus, to put him on the other side from Noah (Fant), he’s a 4.49 guy that can really run at 258 pounds, and a big target in the red zone, so another player with great speed we could add.”

Lock’s big arm will be put to use whenever football returns.

Okwuegunam’s 4.49 time at the NFL scouting combine marked the second-fastest 40-yard dash for a 6-5, 250-plus-pound tight end since 2003.

He also brings built-in chemistry with Lock.

“I can’t even explain how fired up I am … just to have that chemistry and trust and confidence already established there,” Okwuegunam said.

Okwuegbunam also relishes playing with the likes of Jeudy and Hamler on an offense featuring Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton and Fant, last year’s first-rounder.

“It’s going to put a lot of strain on the corners and safeties,” Okwuegbunam said, adding that he and Fant will leave the linebackers in their wake, too.