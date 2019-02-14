Mizzou officially appeals NCAA’s sanctions on football, baseball and softball programs

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri filed a notice of appeal with the NCAA’s committee on infractions Thursday as it begins to fight what it considers overly harsh sanctions for academic misconduct involving a former tutor.

The NCAA banned the football, baseball and softball programs from the postseason for a year and placed the entire athletic department on probation late last month. Missouri also was docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions among other punishments.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement the NCAA “abused its discretion” in applying the penalties, which received widespread condemnation beyond the school’s campus in Columbia.

The notice of appeal begins a back-and-forth between the school and the NCAA that is expected to take at least six months. Generally speaking, any penalties would be put on hold while the case is winding toward a conclusion, meaning all three programs in question retain their postseason eligibility.