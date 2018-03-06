Mizzou’s Robertson, Porter honored by SEC coaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Missouri‘s re-emergence as a basketball force has been recognized by SEC coaches, who included two Mizzou players among their choices for top league honors.

Tigers guard Kassius Robertson was named to the coaches’ All-SEC first team and freshman forward Jontay Porter was selected co-Sixth Man of the Year along with Tennessee’s Lamonte’ Turner.

The coaches tabbed Tennessee forward Grant Williams as SEC Player of the Year, Volunteers coach Rick Barnes as Coach of the Year, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Kentucky’s Kevin Knox as co-Freshmen of the Year, and South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Texas A&M’s Robert Williams as co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Along with Robertson, the coaches’ All-SEC first team includes Williams, Knox, Arkansas‘ Jaylen Barford, Florida’s Chris Chiozza, Georgia’s Yante Maten, South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis.

The second team comprises Sexton, Arkansas’ Daryl Macon, Auburn’s Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon, Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield and Vanderbilt’s Jeff Roberson.

The Associated Press also announced its All-SEC teams Tuesday. Robertson was a second-team pick by AP. Maten was Player of the Year, Barnes the Coach of the Year and Sexton the Newcomer of the Year.

The AP’s first team: Brown, Macon, Maten, Sexton and Williams.

The AP’s second team: Robertson, Barford, Chiozza, Harper and Auburn’s Mustapha Heron.