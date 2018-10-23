Missouri Valley announces 22-game men’s basketball TV schedule

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference will clear a 22-game men’s basketball telecast package on FOX Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago in 2018-19, Commissioner Doug Elgin announced Monday.

The Valley, with Niles Media Group serving as its production company, has worked in conjunction with FOX Sports Midwest — along with its sister regional outlets FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Kansas City — and NBC Sports Chicago to clear the telecasts.

The Valley on ESPN — the league’s co-branded digital distribution platform with ESPN via the ESPN app — will also distribute the productions outside the two networks’ combined six-state regional footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Telecasts shown within the FOX Sports Midwest distribution area will also be streamed on FOX Sports app.

On July 2, The Valley executed a multi-year extension with FOX Sports Midwest through the 2023-24 academic year. The league is in the second year of a two-year agreement with NBC Sports Chicago.

“The way that college basketball fans consume content is ever-changing, and it’s wonderful to have regional sports partners like FOX Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago which cooperate to provide us with linear and digital distribution of our men’s basketball games,” said Elgin, who is in his 31st year and the longest-tenured commissioner in the league’s 112-year history.

“While both networks have NHL and NBA partners competing for shelf space, it’s critical to have individuals like Jack Donovan (senior VP/general manager at FOX Sports Midwest) and Greg Bowman (vice president of programming and live event production at NBC Sports Chicago) value quality content that resides in their footprint and find clearance windows for our contests,” Elgin said.

The 2018-19 package features four appearances each by Bradley and Southern Illinois, while the remaining eight schools — including 2018 NCAA Final Four participant Loyola — all will receive a minimum of three appearances apiece.

The schedule of games begins Jan. 2, when defending regular-season and Arch Madness champion Loyola plays host to Indiana State at Gentile Arena.

The remaining January coverage continues with Evansville at Illinois State (Jan. 5), Valparaiso at Southern Illinois (Jan. 12), Drake at Bradley (Jan. 16), Northern Iowa at Valparaiso (Jan. 19), Illinois State at Bradley (Jan. 23), Bradley at Missouri State (Jan. 26) and Indiana State at Southern Illinois (Jan. 30).

The February lineup features Valparaiso at Evansville (Feb. 2), Southern Illinois at Missouri State (Feb. 6), Northern Iowa at Drake (Feb. 9), Loyola at Bradley (Feb. 13), Southern Illinois at Indiana State (Feb. 16), Evansville at Loyola (Feb. 20) and Missouri State at Illinois State (Feb. 27).

“We are very excited about the rivalry games on the MVC TV Network slate,” said Jack R. Watkins, MVC associate commissioner and tournament manager for Arch Madness. “Having both ends of the Drake-Northern Iowa and Indiana State-Southern Illinois series are a coup, and the I-74 rivalry contest between Illinois State and Bradley promises to be as spirited as ever.”

The 2019 State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Championship — the league’s 29th consecutive tournament in St. Louis — on March 7-10 will feature nine games. The first six contests will be televised by FOX Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago.

Both opening-round games on March 7 and the four quarterfinal games on March 8 will air on FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago and The Valley on ESPN outside the six-state RSN footprint.

“A presenting partner for Arch Madness since 1997, FOX Sports Midwest has been a regional TV home for Valley hoops 22 seasons,” Watkins said. “The combination of FOX Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago provides a perfect starting point for our tourney coverage.”

The semifinals on March 9 will be on CBS Sports Network for a fourth consecutive year, and the title contest on March 10 will air at 1 p.m. Central on CBS for a 14th straight season.

For the complete TV schedule, click HERE.