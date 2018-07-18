Mizzou’s Odom can’t make splash with his shoes at SEC media days

ATLANTA — As one of the lesser-known coaches in the league, Missouri’s Barry Odom was hoping to make a splash at Southeastern Conference media days.

Sorry, it’s already been done.

Odom says he planned to wear a pair of custom-made Jordan sneakers to the event at the College Football Hall of Fame. But Florida‘s new coach, Dan Mullen, had already pulled off that fashion statement during his appearance Tuesday.

So Odom stuck with his boring ol’ dress shoes. The way he puts it, “That’s already been done. So you’ve got to get some new material.”

Mullen’s shoes have taken on a life of their own at the SEC’s annual kickoff event. When he was coaching at Mississippi State, he showed up in gray Yeezys along with a suit, a nice little mix of couture and marketing for the Adidas school.

Now that Mullen is coaching at a Nike school, he switched over to a custom set of Jumpmans for media days.

When Odom saw that, he left his Jordans at home.