Mizzou to retire Derrick Chievous’ No. 3 jersey

The No. 3 jersey of Derrick Chievous, Mizzou basketball’s all-time leading scorer, will be retired Feb. 19.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of Mizzou’s matchup with Kentucky.

Chievous scored 2,580 points for the Tigers from 1984-87, earning All-America honors his senior season as Mizzou won Big Eight regular-season and tournament titles.

Nicknamed “Band-Aid” for wearing the adhesive bandages on different parts of his body during games, Chievous holds Mizzou records not only for career points, but also single-season points (821), career scoring average (19.9), career free throws made (784) and single-season free throws made (244).

“Derrick Chievous enjoyed one of the greatest careers ever in a Mizzou basketball uniform, and we look forward to honoring him later this month by permanently hanging his number alongside other Tiger greats in Mizzou Arena,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk said.

Chievous will join Jon Sundvold (No. 20), Norm Stewart (No. 22), Willie Smith (No. 30), Doug Smith (No. 34), Steve Stipanovich (No. 40) and Bill Stauffer (No. 43) as Mizzou players whose numbers have been retired.