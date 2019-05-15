Missouri lawmakers approve $70 million for Enterprise Center renovations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The home of the St. Louis Blues could receive $70 million in state subsidies over two decades to help pay for renovations.

Legislation that received final approval Wednesday in the Missouri House authorizes funding for the Enterprise Center starting in the 2022 fiscal year. For the first 10 years, the facility could get $2.5 million annually. For the next 10 years, it could receive annual payments of $4.5 million.

An executive from the St. Louis Sports Commission told lawmakers earlier this year that improvements could help attract more special events, such as college sports tournaments.

Missouri already provides $3 million of annual subsidies for the stadiums used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. The bill extends those for 10 more years.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.