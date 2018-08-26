Mayers lands on DL, Leone activated, Sherriff released in trio of moves

DENVER – The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Mike Mayers on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on Sunday.

In the corresponding moves, the Cardinals have activated relief pitcher Dominic Leone from the 60-day disabled list and granted left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff his outright release.

Mayers exited Saturday night’s game in Colorado after facing three batters. He has pitched in 42 games with a 2-1 record, 42 strikeouts and a 4.14 ERA this season. Over 45 1/3 innings, Mayers has six holds and a save.

Leone, 26, has missed 98 games with right upper arm nerve irritation since May 5. In 10 rehab assignment appearances with Memphis (AAA), he recorded a 1-1 record with a 7.20 ERA and seven strikeouts over 10 innings.

Prior to his injury, Leone had a 1-2 record with a 4.15 ERA in 16 appearances with the Cardinals. Leone will be active for the Cardinals’ series finale against the Rockies in Denver.

Sherriff made 18 appearances over his two years with the Cardinals, posting a 2-1 record and a 4.05 ERA.