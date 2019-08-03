Ozuna returns ahead of interleague action, O’Neill sent to IL

OAKLAND, Calif — The St. Louis Cardinals have activated outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the 10-day Injured List ahead of an interleague series with the Oakland Athletics.

Ozuna returns after being sidelined for nearly a month with finger fractures to his right hand. He missed 28 games from his injury.

Prior to his injury, Ozuna was hitting .259 with a then team-high 20 HR and 62 RBI in 78 games. In three injury rehab games with Memphis earlier this week, Ozuna went 4-for-9 (.444) with 6 RBI.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Tyler O’Neill was place on the 10-day Injured List with a left wrist strain. O’Neill was hitting .279 with 5 HR and 16 RBI in 46 games this season.