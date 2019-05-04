Gregerson returns from IL, O’Neill optioned to Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals add a bullpen arm ahead of Saturday’s division clash with the Cubs, activating Luke Gregerson from the 10-day injured list.

Gregerson has been on the injured list since last May while battling right shoulder impingement. He recently completed a rehab assignment, consisting 11 games pitched at three levels.

Gregerson finished with a 1.64 ERA in his 11 rehab games, allowing just two runs over 11 innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

The right-handed pitcher appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals in 2018. He owns a career mark of 35-36 with a 3.10 ERA and 66 saves in 640 games with San Diego, Oakland, Houston and St. Louis.

To make room for Gregerson, the Cardinals have optioned outfielder Tyler O’Neill to Memphis. O’Neill, played in 23 games with the Cardinals this season batting .263 with one home run and four RBI.