Locking up some muscle: Blues sign Bortuzzo to three-year extension

ST. LOUIS – The day after blocking a shot that turned into a breakaway short-handed goal in overtime for the St. Louis Blues, defenseman Robert Bortuzzo signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

Bortuzzo’s extension is worth $1.375 million per season.

Bortuzzo, 29, is in his fifth season with the Blues. The blue line has been notably stronger with him in the lineup, including Friday night against the Avalanche, when the Blues were down a man in overtime. Bortuzzo blocked a shot and directed the puck to Ryan O’Reilly, who had an open path to the Colorado net, where he buried the game-winning shot.

Bortuzzo has three points (one goal, two assists) and six penalty minutes in 12 games this season. He was activated from injured reserve Nov. 30 after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury.