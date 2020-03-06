Robbins scores 18 to lift Drake past Illinois State 75-65 in Arch Madness opener

ST. LOUIS — Liam Robbins had 18 points as Drake defeated Illinois State 75-65 in the first game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz scored 17 apiece for the Bulldogs (19-13), while Jonah Jackson added 15. Sturtz also had eight rebounds.

Keith Fisher III posted a double-double, collecting 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds (10-21). Antonio Reeves scored 13, while Zach Copeland added 11 points.